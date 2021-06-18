Insolvency Service Bans Pension Adviser On £23M Transfers

Law360, London (June 18, 2021, 3:18 PM BST) -- A British financial adviser who urged clients to transfer £23 million ($32 million) of their pension savings into dodgy investment plans has been banned from acting as a company director for more than a decade, the Insolvency Service said on Friday. The government agency said that Darren Reynolds, 51, had failed to act in the best interests of his clients Reynolds was the director of Active Wealth (UK) Ltd., an independent financial adviser, where between 2014 and 2016 he advised 288 clients to put their pensions savings into high-risk Self-Invested Personal Pension Schemes, or SIPPS. The adviser, from the West...

