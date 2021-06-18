Green Groups Seek To Undo Exelon Hydro Dam Relicensing

Law360 (June 18, 2021, 4:27 PM EDT) -- Conservation groups on Thursday urged the D.C. Circuit to wipe out the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's relicensing of a 570-megawatt Exelon Corp. hydroelectric dam on the Susquehanna River near Chesapeake Bay, saying the agency is allowing Exelon to duck necessary environmental cleanup. Waterkeepers Chesapeake, Lower Susquehanna Riverkeeper, ShoreRivers, and Chesapeake Bay Foundation lodged a petition challenging FERC's March issuance of a new 50-year-license for Exelon's Conowingo hydro project, which sits on the Lower Susquehanna River straddling Pennsylvania and Maryland, just before the river empties into the Chesapeake. The groups claim that in relicensing the dam, FERC ignored pollution cleanup requirements issued...

