Don't Miss It: Latham, Kirkland Guide Week's Hot Deals

Law360 (June 18, 2021, 12:36 PM EDT) -- With so much mergers and acquisitions news this week, you may have missed several deals announced in the last several days helmed by firms such as Kirkland & Ellis LLP and Latham & Watkins LLP. Here, Law360 recaps the ones you may have missed. Latham-Led Thumbtack Valued At $3.2B For Funding Round Latham & Watkins LLP-led Thumbtack, an online marketplace connecting consumers to house maintenance services, said June 15 it was valued at $3.2 billion for a funding round that included the Qatar Investment Authority, Blackstone Alternative Asset Management and G Squared. The $275 million financing sees the San Francisco-based company...

