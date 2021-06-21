Mich. City Manager Escapes Pot Co.'s Defamation Claim

Law360 (June 21, 2021, 9:40 AM EDT) -- A Michigan state appellate court upheld the dismissal of defamation allegations brought by a would-be marijuana distributor against the city manager of Walled Lake, Michigan, after he called the business a "cartel" at a city council meeting. In an unpublished Thursday opinion, a three-judge panel affirmed a trial court's decision to grant summary disposition in favor of Walled Lake city manager L. Dennis Whitt, determining that "because the trial court reached the correct result, ... we will affirm even if it used incorrect or different reasoning." The appeals panel said that the lower court made a mistake when it failed to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS