BBVA Rolls Out Bitcoin Service For Swiss Banking Clients

Law360 (June 18, 2021, 4:08 PM EDT) -- Spanish bank BBVA said Friday it is opening its bitcoin trading service to all of its Swiss private banking clients, marking yet another financial institution to broaden its cryptocurrency services in recent months. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA, or BBVA, said the new service will be available only through BBVA Switzerland and will launch June 21. The Swiss unit will offer Bitcoin trading and custody services and hopes to expand to other cryptocurrencies in the future, the announcement said. Customers will be able to convert between bitcoins and euros as well as other fiat currencies, the announcement said. BBVA Group is...

