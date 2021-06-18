Many Zohar Claims Get 2nd Chance In Tilton Ch. 11 Suit

Law360 (June 18, 2021, 9:13 PM EDT) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge dismissed a string of claims Friday in a 15-month-old Chapter 11 battle between interests of distressed-debt mogul Lynn Tilton and bankrupt Zohar Funds holding more than $1.4 billion in Tilton venture-related debt, but allowed repleading for a majority of those tossed. Judge Karen B. Owens' 63-page ruling drilled into each of the 33 counts in the complaint, filed in March of 2020 and kept under seal until March of this year, when a 1,288-page, redacted version was made public. Specific details of the financial stakes remain murky because of the redactions and the courtroom closings that have...

