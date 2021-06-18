Biden Taps Boies Schiller Alum For Key DOJ Post

Law360 (June 18, 2021, 4:48 PM EDT) -- President Joe Biden said Friday he plans to nominate a former Boies Schiller Flexner LLP partner to serve as assistant attorney general of the U.S. Department of Justice's Office of Legal Policy, which serves as a key arm of the administration in the federal judicial nomination process. The announcement makes Hampton Dellinger the latest BigLaw alum to be named to a high-ranking position in the Biden Justice Department, joining officials including Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco and Kenneth Polite, who was nominated to lead the DOJ's Criminal Division in April. Dellinger and Polite's nominations still await U.S. Senate confirmation. Dellinger's background includes...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS