Iowa Groups Can't Force State To Control River Pollution

Law360 (June 18, 2021, 7:25 PM EDT) -- A bitterly divided Iowa Supreme Court on Friday tossed an effort by environmental groups to force state lawmakers to curtail river pollution, with the majority saying the groups had presented a political issue inappropriate for the courts to decide. In a 4-3 ruling, the state's high court said a district court should have dismissed a case filed by the Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement and Food & Water Watch that sought to ultimately compel farmers to reduce levels of nitrogen and phosphorus in the Raccoon River. The majority identified two major problems with the suit. One was that the environmental groups...

