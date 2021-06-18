ND Joins High Court Fight To Curb EPA Emissions Authority

Law360 (June 18, 2021, 7:39 PM EDT) -- North Dakota on Friday joined several other Republican-led states in urging the U.S. Supreme Court to reconsider a D.C. Circuit decision they claim wrongly expands the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's authority to regulate greenhouse gas emissions. In a petition for writ of certiorari, North Dakota echoed 19 other red states in saying the D.C. Circuit relied on a flawed reading of the Clean Air Act in its January decision striking down the Trump administration's move to roll back the Obama-era greenhouse gas emissions standards known as the Clean Power Plan and replace it with the less-stringent Affordable Clean Energy Rule....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS