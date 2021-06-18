HSBC Plans To Sell French Retail Banking Unit At $2.3B Loss

Law360 (June 18, 2021, 6:11 PM EDT) -- HSBC said Friday it's planning to sell its French retail banking unit at a €1.9 billion ($2.3 billion) loss to private equity-backed My Money Group, which was guided by Cleary Gottlieb. HSBC Continental Europe, which goes by HBCE, inked a memorandum of understanding to sell the unit for one euro to My Money Group, a Paris-headquartered banking group backed by private equity firm Cerberus Capital Management LP. HBCE is the European subsidiary of U.K.-based bank HSBC Holdings PLC. HBCE estimated the net asset value of the retail banking unit at around €1.6 billion and said the sale would generate a roughly...

