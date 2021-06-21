Eurozone Pension Fund Assets Drop By Nearly €40B

Law360, London (June 21, 2021, 4:37 PM BST) -- The European Central Bank on Monday reported a €39 billion ($46 billion) fall in total assets of eurozone pension funds in the first three months of this year. The total assets fell to €3.11 trillion in the first quarter of 2021, down from €3.14 trillion in the fourth quarter of 2020, the eurozone's central bank said. Almost half of the total assets, or 48.2%, consist of investment funds, followed by debt securities at 24.7% and equity at 10.2%, it said. The central bank also noted a fall in entitlements, which refers to the benefits or pensions paid out to members of...

