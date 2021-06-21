Cyber-Underwriter CFC Launches Lloyd's Syndicate

Law360, London (June 21, 2021, 1:52 PM BST) -- Cyber-insurance specialist CFC Underwriting said on Monday that it has launched a new Lloyd's of London syndicate after winning financial backing from pension funds and capital markets. London-based CFC said the Lloyd's insurer, named Syndicate 1988, will write £100 million ($140 million) in gross premiums in its first year of operation. CFC has operated until now as a managing general agent, or MGA, a type of outsourced underwriter that relies on insurance companies to pay claims. With the creation of its Lloyd's syndicate, part of the claims will be paid using its own capital reserves. The company, which primarily underwrites cyber-insurance...

