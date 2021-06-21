Germany's Governing Center-Right Bloc Opposes Wealth Tax

Law360 (June 21, 2021, 11:31 AM EDT) -- Germany's center-right bloc, the stronger of the two parties currently governing the country, said Monday that it's against the imposition of a wealth tax, arguing that such a levy would make housing more expensive, hurt employment and lower welfare standards. Germany's center-right CDU/CSU camp came out in opposition to a wealth tax Monday, creating a possible point of conflict with its potential coalition partner, the Green Party. (AP Photo/Gero Breloer, File) In announcing its campaign program for parliamentary elections set for Sept. 26, the CDU/CSU camp took a firm stance against a tax on wealth. "We reject additional burdens such as the...

