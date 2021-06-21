12 Firms Assist On $5.7B Deal For Chinese HR Services Co.

Law360 (June 21, 2021, 11:44 AM EDT) -- A consortium led by Chinese private equity shop DCP Capital Partners will buy China-based human resources provider 51job Inc. at an equity value of about $5.7 billion, the companies said Monday, in a transaction built by 12 law firms. The agreement sees 51job being taken private by a group that features DCP Capital Partners II LP and Ocean Link Partners Ltd., as well as 51job CEO Rick Yan and Recruit Holdings Co. Ltd., which is the largest shareholder in 51job, according to a statement. The deal will result in 51job no longer trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market. David Polk...

