11 Firms Hike Associate Pay, Kellogg Hansen Raises The Bar

Law360 (June 21, 2021, 3:59 PM EDT) -- Kellogg Hansen is one of the 11 latest law firms to tell its associates that they are getting raises, and the firm's new pay scale tops the benchmark set by Davis Polk earlier this month. Kellogg Hansen Todd Figel & Frederick PLLC is raising associate pay starting July 1 to $245,000 for first- and second-year associates and up to $370,000 for sixth-year associates, the legal blog Above the Law reported Monday. Desmarais LLP also told its associates that it would be raising their salaries higher than the benchmark, but it isn't raising its associate salaries as high as Kellogg Hansen. The...

