Ice Miller Nabs Versatile Public Affairs Partner In DC

Law360 (June 21, 2021, 4:17 PM EDT) -- Ice Miller LLP has continued the growth of its public affairs team with a former Credit Karma leader as a Washington, D.C.-based partner who has also worked for Tesla, the federal government and various mayoral campaigns, the firm announced Monday. Jarrod Loadholt joined Ice Miller after spending nearly four years as Credit Karma's director of legislative and regulatory affairs, leading the personal finance company's government affairs work along with being in charge of its government affairs strategy on state and federal levels. Loadholt told Law360 that for a while, he had no intention of returning to work at a law firm...

