Justices Won't Hear Pot Cos.' Challenge To IRS Summonses

Law360 (June 21, 2021, 1:09 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court declined on Monday to review a challenge from a group of marijuana companies to IRS summonses seeking information from Colorado on their business activities, which lower courts found the agency had the authority to pursue. The U.S. Supreme Court chose not to review cannabis businesses' argument that the IRS cannot determine whether their sales are prohibited by the Controlled Substances Act. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana) The justices chose not to review a challenge from Eric Speidell, who owns Green Solution LLC and other cannabis companies, letting stand a Tenth Circuit decision finding that the agency has the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS