Senate Confirms Sidley Partner As Top Intelligence Counsel

Law360 (June 22, 2021, 4:57 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Senate on Tuesday confirmed Sidley Austin LLP partner Christopher Fonzone as the top legal officer for the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, over Republican objections stemming from his legal work for the Chinese tech company Huawei. Senators confirmed Fonzone, part of Sidley's privacy and cybersecurity group and a former Obama administration official, as ODNI general counsel in a 55-45 vote split largely along party lines. Only five Republicans joined Democrats in voting yes, amid criticism from Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., over Fonzone's work for telecommunications equipment maker Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. while at the firm. Cotton argued...

