IT Expert Leaked 'Personal Archive' Of Confidential ENRC Info

Law360, London (June 21, 2021, 7:14 PM BST) -- An IT consultant working for ENRC leaked a "personal archive" of the company's confidential information to a freelance journalist for his own profit, counsel for a Dechert attorney accused of orchestrating leaks about the miner's internal graft probe said Monday. Robert Trevelyan, a computer forensics expert employed by Eurasian Natural Resources Corp., testified in the High Court that he was "stupid" to have funneled reams of confidential information about the Kazakh mining company to freelance journalist Mark Hollingsworth. Trevelyan was giving evidence for ENRC in its multimillion-pound High Court lawsuit accusing Neil Gerrard, the Dechert LLP attorney it hired to investigate...

