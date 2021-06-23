To Reduce Prescription Prices, Hold Middlemen Accountable

Law360 (June 23, 2021, 3:02 PM EDT) -- President Joe Biden froze all the rules and regulations issued in the Trump administration's final days. Such pauses are fairly common; new presidents typically want to review, and sometimes shelve, their predecessors' last-minute gambits. But unfortunately, Biden's freeze has delayed a prescription drug reform that could save Medicare beneficiaries billions at the pharmacy counter.[1] Quickly implementing that rule — which targets middlemen in the drug supply chain — would help safeguard seniors' health. Tens of millions of Americans struggle at the pharmacy. The Kaiser Family Foundation found that 30% of patients don't take their prescriptions as prescribed due to cost —...

