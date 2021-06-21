Orrick Gains Trio Of Structured Finance Partners In DC

Law360 (June 21, 2021, 9:56 PM EDT) -- Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP is adding a trio of veteran finance attorneys, including a one-time special counsel to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's Division of Corporation Finance, to the firm's partnership in Washington, D.C. Attorneys Mike Mitchell, Preetha Gist and Mitch Naumoff, all of whom were partners at Chapman and Cutler LLP until recently, are the newest members of Orrick's structured finance practice, the firm announced Friday. Alan Knoll, who leads the practice group, said in a statement that the new hires enhance "one of the dominant practices in the asset backed securities market with attorneys [who] provide innovative...

