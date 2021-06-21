IRS' IP Pricing In Medtronic Case Untenable, Witness Says

Law360 (June 21, 2021, 8:08 PM EDT) -- The pricing method the IRS has argued Medtronic should have employed when licensing intangible property to its Puerto Rican affiliate doesn't withstand scrutiny, a witness for the corporation said Monday, contending the method fails when comparing companies with different compositions. Medtronic's expert witness said the IRS' comparable profits method can't be applied to the relationship between the company and its Puerto Rican subsidiary. (AP Photo/Jim Mone) The IRS' pricing approach of choice, the comparable profits method, or CPM, simply can't be applied to Medtronic in this case, R. Glenn Hubbard, dean emeritus and professor of economics and finance at Columbia Business...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS