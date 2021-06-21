Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

High Court Skips Amgen Unit's Arthrex Arguments In IP Case

Law360 (June 21, 2021, 5:37 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court refused Monday to review whether an Amgen Inc. unit's patent on treating inflammatory disorders was improperly struck down, despite arguments that the invalidation was decided by unconstitutionally appointed judges under the Arthrex ruling.

On the same day the justices issued a ruling in the Arthrex case, they declined a petition for certiorari filed by Amgen's Immunex Corp., in which it asked the justices to take up its appeal of the Federal Circuit's decision affirming the PTAB's invalidation of its patent that was challenged by Sanofi and Regeneron in the companies' legal battle. 

Immunex had tried to get a new hearing...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!