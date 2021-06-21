High Court Skips Amgen Unit's Arthrex Arguments In IP Case

Law360 (June 21, 2021, 5:37 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court refused Monday to review whether an Amgen Inc. unit's patent on treating inflammatory disorders was improperly struck down, despite arguments that the invalidation was decided by unconstitutionally appointed judges under the Arthrex ruling. On the same day the justices issued a ruling in the Arthrex case, they declined a petition for certiorari filed by Amgen's Immunex Corp., in which it asked the justices to take up its appeal of the Federal Circuit's decision affirming the PTAB's invalidation of its patent that was challenged by Sanofi and Regeneron in the companies' legal battle. Immunex had tried to get a new hearing...

