Justices Won't Eye Ax of Medtronic Suit In $112M IP Dispute

Law360 (June 21, 2021, 3:28 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rejected a bid from Medtronic Inc. to undo a Federal Circuit decision upholding the dismissal of its attempt to invalidate a doctor's surgical screw patents, a decision it had called "a walking contradiction." Medtronic's petition for certiorari was among those the Supreme Court declined to take up in an order issued Monday morning. Medtronic had asked the justices to take a look at whether the Federal Circuit wrongly affirmed an Indiana federal judge's decision to dismiss its 2018 federal suit seeking declaratory judgment because a $112 million judgment against the company in a contract case...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS