Calif. Co. Used Stolen Trade Secrets In Ad Platform, Suit Says

Law360 (June 21, 2021, 5:36 PM EDT) -- Result Marketing Group has accused California-based brand marketing company Quotient Technology of using trade secrets stolen from Result to develop a sales and management platform worth millions for a grocery store holding company.

Southeastern Grocers, a holding company that owns the supermarket chains Winn-Dixie, Fresco y Más and Harvey's, contracted with Quotient after pulling out of a $59 million deal with Result and allegedly giving Result's plans to Quotient to use as a project blueprint.

Quotient should have never seen those plans because Southeastern signed a nondisclosure agreement before its meetings with Result about possibly developing an ad-selling program for its...

