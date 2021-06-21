Calif. Co. Used Stolen Trade Secrets In Ad Platform, Suit Says

Law360 (June 21, 2021, 5:36 PM EDT) -- Result Marketing Group has accused California-based brand marketing company Quotient Technology of using trade secrets stolen from Result to develop a sales and management platform worth millions for a grocery store holding company. Southeastern Grocers, a holding company that owns the supermarket chains Winn-Dixie, Fresco y Más and Harvey's, contracted with Quotient after pulling out of a $59 million deal with Result and allegedly giving Result's plans to Quotient to use as a project blueprint. Quotient should have never seen those plans because Southeastern signed a nondisclosure agreement before its meetings with Result about possibly developing an ad-selling program for its...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS