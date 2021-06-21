Timber Scam Case Built On Falsities, Baker Donelson Says

Law360 (June 21, 2021, 3:56 PM EDT) -- A receiver for a multimillion-dollar timber business Ponzi scheme exaggerates the scam's impact on victims and unfairly blames Baker Donelson for the actions of an "unaffiliated" investment fund headed by two law firm employees, the firm recently told a Mississippi federal judge. Putting distance between itself and a duo tied to the firm who are facing criminal fraud charges, Baker Donelson Bearman Caldwell & Berkowitz PC argued Friday in an answer to the receiver's complaint that it never represented Arthur Lamar Adams, the now-imprisoned timber executive who spearheaded the scam. The firm also said it never made a dime off a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS