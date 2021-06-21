DOJ Shuffles Fraud Section Leaders As Top Deputy Departs

Law360 (June 21, 2021, 5:50 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice is reshuffling the leadership of its Criminal Division as a top deputy departs for private practice, promoting acting Fraud Section chief Daniel Kahn to deputy assistant attorney general and replacing him with a veteran health care fraud prosecutor. Kahn will take over as supervisor of the Criminal Division's Fraud and Appellate sections from Rob Zink, who is leaving for an unidentified firm, a Justice Department spokesperson confirmed. Joseph Beemsterboer will replace Kahn as acting Fraud Section chief, the spokesperson said. The Criminal Division is still awaiting a permanent leader as assistant attorney general nominee and former...

