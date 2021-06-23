PTAB Judges' Bonus Structure Draws Scrutiny In New Report

Law360 (June 23, 2021, 5:42 PM EDT) -- Patent Trial and Appeal Board judges saw their average bonuses increase when they instituted patent reviews and decrease when they denied them, according to a new report looking at data during fiscal year 2016 that has sparked opposition from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. Administrative patent judges at the USPTO appeared to have earned an average bonus of $255 per decision for granting patent reviews in fiscal year 2016, but only $208 when denying them, according to the report published Monday by Ron D. Katznelson, president of Bi-Level Technologies and the former chairman of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics...

