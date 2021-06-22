Navigating Inadvertent Attorney-Client Privilege Waivers

Law360 (June 22, 2021, 5:39 PM EDT) -- For any attorney, whether new or seasoned, an inadvertent waiver of the attorney-client privilege can be a terrifying possibility. Privilege waivers can happen at any time and can have devastating consequences for your client's case. This possibility is made even more precarious when one considers that jurisdictions have varying guidelines when it comes to what constitutes a waiver. And with growing digital communications and information, attorneys must also stay up to date on case law governing discovery rules. So how do you know if you lost privilege? First, recognize in which jurisdiction the case will be decided, and determine which rules apply....

