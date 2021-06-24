Congress Votes To Nix Trump-Era 'True Lender' Rule

Law360 (June 24, 2021, 9:35 PM EDT) -- A resolution to nullify the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency's "true lender" rule narrowly cleared the U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday in a vote that sends the measure to President Joe Biden's desk. The House voted 219-210 to approve a joint resolution that aims to nullify the controversial regulation on bank lending partnerships. The vote fell strictly along party lines, with one Republican representative not voting. S.J. Res. 15 takes aim at the OCC's Trump-era "National Banks and Federal Savings Associations as Lenders" rule. The rule provides a two-prong test to determine who counts as the "true lender"...

