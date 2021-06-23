Ky. Judge Tosses No-Show CBD Processor's Counterclaims

Law360 (June 23, 2021, 3:04 PM EDT) -- CBD processor Ceed2Med LLC faces a default judgment of potentially $634,500 after a Kentucky federal judge tossed the company's counterclaims from a suit arising out of a hemp biomass purchase dispute. U.S. District Judge Thomas B. Russell on Monday said that since Ceed2Med had failed to get new counsel within 30 days of its old legal team withdrawing from the case and had otherwise stopped responding to missives from the court, he was going to enter default judgment against the company. "It is evident that after months of unresponsiveness and disobedience, nothing short of default judgment will resolve this action," Judge...

