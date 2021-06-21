Tilton-Zohar Fight Over Stila Cosmetics Returned To Chancery

Law360 (June 21, 2021, 7:54 PM EDT) -- Business turnaround entrepreneur Lynn Tilton suffered a setback Monday in her Chancery Court fight to keep control of Stila Cosmetics, with a Delaware bankruptcy judge sending the case to Vice Chancellor Joseph R. Slights III after a briefly successful Tilton removal push. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Karen B. Owens ruled that, although related disputes involving Stila also are pending in the Chapter 11 case, the Chancery Court action, filed by "Zohar III" noteholder investors in Tilton's disintegrating fleet of "distressed debt" businesses, contains a count involving a purely state law matter of internal corporate governance and other features justifying the remand....

