Embracing ESG: Raytheon GC Talks Climate Change

Law360 (July 12, 2021, 5:43 PM EDT) -- Environmental, social and corporate governance factors are becoming increasingly important to investors, legislators and regulators. In this Expert Analysis series, in-house counsel share how their roles, and their companies, are adapting. Frank Jimenez Environmental laws and regulations once presented corporate general counsel with a relatively straightforward task: Your job was focused mainly on compliance, making sure your company avoided criminal or civil penalties by adhering to all legal requirements. Those days are long gone. As investors, the media and the public begin to focus increasingly on issues of environmental sustainability, social concerns and corporate governance, compliance is still imperative, but now...

