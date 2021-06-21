7th Circ. Won't Revive Ex-Trump Staffer's Defamation Suit

Law360 (June 21, 2021, 8:59 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit on Monday upheld the dismissal of claims that Perkins Coie LLP and the Democratic National Committee disseminated false information about a former Donald Trump campaign adviser, deeming the law firm "stateless" for purposes of federal court jurisdiction. While a lower court dismissed former campaign adviser Carter Page's lawsuit on personal jurisdiction grounds, a three-judge Seventh Circuit panel took the subject-matter jurisdiction route and found that Perkins Coie's status as a stateless party in Page's suit "destroys complete diversity and deprived the district court of the power to hear this case." Because dismissal on that ground can't be with...

