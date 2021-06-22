GOP Halts Voting Bill That Takes On Court Ethics, Donor Rules

Law360 (June 22, 2021, 7:24 PM EDT) -- Republicans on Tuesday blocked the Senate from considering major Democratic legislation on voting and campaign finance, stalling a package that contains a U.S. Supreme Court ethics code, lobbying changes and funding disclosure for political ads, including those related to judicial nominations. A 50-50 procedural vote along party lines failed to meet a 60-vote threshold to take up the For the People Act, marking the end of the road for a top Democratic priority unless senators make dramatic changes to the filibuster. Republicans blasted the bill as a partisan attempt to win a partisan advantage for Democrats, who have cast it as...

