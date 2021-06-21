Court Bars Mo. From Enforcing Residency Rules For Pot Cos.

Law360 (June 21, 2021, 8:38 PM EDT) -- A Missouri federal judge barred the state Monday from enforcing rules requiring that medical marijuana businesses be majority-owned by people who have lived in the state for at least a year, saying the policy likely violated the dormant commerce clause of the U.S. Constitution. In granting Pennsylvania resident Mark Toigo's bid for preliminary injunction, U.S. District Judge Nanette K. Laughrey said that it was unclear how Missouri's policies accomplished their purported goal of keeping medical cannabis from being trafficked out of state. In order for the one-year minimum residency requirement to pass muster, Judge Laughrey wrote, the state would have to...

