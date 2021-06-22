AXA To Sell Stake In Malaysian Business To Italian Rival

Law360, London (June 22, 2021, 1:07 PM BST) -- French insurer AXA said on Tuesday that it will sell its business operations in Malaysia to Italian rival Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A for 688 million Malaysian ringgit ($165 million). Paris-headquartered AXA S.A. said it would sell its 49.99% stake in its joint venture, AXA Affin General Insurance, and its 49% stake in AXA Affin Life Insurance. Both companies were originally a joint venture between AXA and Affin Bank Berhad, a financial services company based in Kuala Lumpur. AXA said the transaction requires regulatory approval and will probably be completed by the second quarter of 2022. Generali said in a separate statement that...

