BoE Says Stress Tests Will Boost Transparency In CCP Market

Law360, London (June 22, 2021, 3:44 PM BST) -- The Bank of England has proposed a new regime for stress-testing central clearinghouses in Britain in an attempt to boost transparency in the sector and its ability to withstand a financial crash. The central bank said on Monday that it has asked the financial services sector for feedback on proposed rules that would subject central counterparties, or clearinghouses to stress-testing exercises from 2021. Central counterparties, of CCPs are firms that move between buyers and sellers in a financial transaction and ensure that a deal will be completed if either side fails. The stress tests are designed to examine whether the clearinghouses...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS