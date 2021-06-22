EU Insurers Warn Over Future Of 'Black Box' Devices In Cars

Law360, London (June 22, 2021, 2:32 PM BST) -- New privacy regulations could make it difficult for European insurers to offer customers cheaper premiums in exchange for installing "black box" recorders in cars, a trade body warned on Tuesday. Insurance Europe said new legislation being weighed by European Union regulators removed a "sound legal basis" for processing data taken from telematics devices, typically installed in the trunks of cars to monitor speed, braking and vehicle use of policyholders. Consumers who drive more safely or less frequently are often deemed less risky by their insurers and rewarded with lower premiums. The devices have been referred to informally as "black box" recorders because they...

