Watchdog Warns 4 Banks on UK Retail Banking Breaches

Law360, London (June 22, 2021, 11:15 AM BST) -- Britain's competition regulator issued warnings to four lenders on Tuesday after it found they had breached retail banking laws by failing to provide former customers with their transaction histories. Four lenders failed to send almost 150,000 customers a full transaction history after they closed their accounts, the markets authority has said. (iStock) The Competition and Markets Authority has written to NatWest, Monzo Bank, Virgin Money and the Bank of Ireland to tell them they have violated the Retail Banking Market Investigation Order 2017, a regime designed to make it easy for account-holders to switch banks. The four High Street lenders failed to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS