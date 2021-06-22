Actuaries Warned Over FCA Insurance Pricing Shakeup

Law360, London (June 22, 2021, 3:33 PM BST) -- Insurance actuaries will have an increased responsibility to ensure fair prices for customers from this year, a professional standards body warned, amid a major shakeup to the sector from a Financial Conduct Authority crackdown on "loyalty penalties" in insurance. The Institute and Faculty of Actuaries said Monday that actuaries working for insurance companies would be responsible for ensuring that the FCA's reforms to home and motor insurance pricing are properly implemented by the start of next year. Under the FCA's rules, published in May, home and motor insurers will no longer be able to charge long-term policyholders more than they offer...

