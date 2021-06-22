European Insurers Could See Post-COVID M&A Boom

Law360, London (June 22, 2021, 5:56 PM BST) -- European insurers have emerged from the COVID-19 pandemic with a stronger appetite for mergers and acquisitions, with a focus on offloading unprofitable businesses and upgrading technology, according to Moody's research. The credit rating business on Monday published a report based on its April survey of chief financial officers from 21 leading European insurers, which said 62% of respondents expect to participate in acquisitions or disposals in the next two years, an increase from 40% before the pandemic. "European insurers see M&A as a means of adapting their business models to sluggish long-term economic growth and persistently low interest rates," the report...

