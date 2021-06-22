IT Expert Admits Leaking ENRC Suspicious Activity Reports

Law360, London (June 22, 2021, 6:36 PM BST) -- An IT consultant employed by ENRC admitted at a London trial on Tuesday that he leaked a suspicious activity report about the Kazakh mining company's African operations to a freelance journalist. Robert Trevelyan, a computer forensics expert nicknamed Magic by journalist Mark Hollingsworth, made the admission while giving evidence for Eurasian Natural Resources Corp. in its multimillion-pound High Court lawsuit against Dechert LLP and the Serious Fraud Office. Trevelyan testified that in late 2011, he leaked a report ENRC filed with the U.K.'s Serious Organised Crime Agency — now part of the National Crime Agency — in connection with its mining...

