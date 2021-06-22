10 More Law Firms Raise Associate Salaries

Law360 (June 22, 2021, 4:20 PM EDT) -- At least 10 more firms have announced they are raising U.S. associates' salaries, including two that also plan to increase some of their attorneys' base pay in the U.K. Covington & Burling LLP, Choate Hall & Stewart LLP, Debevoise & Plimpton LLP, Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP, Chapman and Cutler LLP, Steptoe & Johnson LLP, Shearman & Sterling LLP and Delaware boutique Ross Aronstam & Moritz LLP are matching Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP and implementing scales that will raise class of 2020 associates' base pay to $205,000, according to a mix of comments made to Law360 Pulse on Tuesday and...

