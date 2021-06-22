BCLP Wants Attorneys In The Office Most Of The Time

Law360 (June 22, 2021, 12:28 PM EDT) -- Bryan Cave Leyton Paisner plans to have its global team back in the office by Sept. 6 and will implement a hybrid remote and in-person work environment globally at that time, the firm announced Tuesday. As of Sept. 6, the firm will encourage attorneys to work from the office "the majority of the time," with some flexibility for continued remote working a few days a week. BCLP is the latest law firm to roll out a hybrid workplace plan, following in the footsteps of at least 25 other firms that have made similar announcements this spring. While flexibility is the general...

