Connecticut Legalizes Cannabis For Adults, With Tax

Law360 (June 22, 2021, 2:15 PM EDT) -- Connecticut will become the 19th state to legalize and tax recreational cannabis after the governor signed a bill moving the state from medical-only to full legalization Tuesday. Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont signed S.B. 1201 Tuesday, making the state the 19th to legalize and tax recreational cannabis. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont signed S.B. 1201, which makes Connecticut the fifth state this year to legalize cannabis through legislation. Under the bill, retail cannabis sales are subject to a tax based on tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, content, equal to 0.625 cents per milligram for plants, 2.75 cents per milligram of edible products...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS