Rhode Island Senate OKs Legalizing, Taxing Cannabis

Law360 (June 22, 2021, 8:46 PM EDT) -- The Rhode Island Senate voted Tuesday to legalize and regulate cannabis and impose taxes of up to 20% on its sale to adults under a bill that would start the state's legal cannabis marketplace in 2023. S.B. 568A, which passed 29 to 9 with little debate, marks the first time a cannabis legalization and regulation bill will have been passed by Rhode Island's General Assembly. The bill now heads to the House of Representatives for consideration, where a competing legalization bill, H.B. 6370, awaits committee review. Senate President Dominick Ruggerio, D-North Providence, told the chamber before the vote that legalization was...

