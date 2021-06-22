Ex-FDA Chief Counsel Moves To MoFo To Co-Lead Practice

Law360 (June 22, 2021, 3:53 PM EDT) -- Morrison & Foerster announced on Tuesday that Stacy Cline Amin, who most recently worked as chief counsel of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration after a decade of holding legal posts across the highest echelons of government, has joined the firm to co-lead its FDA regulatory and compliance practice. The law firm said Amin, who also recently worked in a dual role as deputy general counsel of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, joined its ranks as a partner based in Washington, D.C. She will also work on the firm's COVID-19 task force. Amin told Law360 Pulse that while...

