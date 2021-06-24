4th Circ. Same-Sex Harassment Ruling Follows Justices' Cues

Law360 (June 24, 2021, 4:07 PM EDT) -- In May, in Roberts v. Glenn Industrial Group Inc., the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit overturned a decision from the U.S. District Court for the Western District of North Carolina granting summary judgment to Glenn Industrial Group and against Chazz Roberts[1] on his same-sex sexual harassment claim. The Fourth Circuit decision held that the district court had too narrowly interpreted the 1998 U.S. Supreme Court decision in Oncale v. Sundowner Offshore Services Inc.[2] Focusing instead on the more recent U.S. Supreme Court's 2020 decision in Gerald Bostock v. Clayton County, Georgia,[3] the Fourth Circuit held that harassment based...

