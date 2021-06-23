Senators Grill Biden's 1st Circ. Pick Over PR Statehood

Law360 (June 23, 2021, 9:31 PM EDT) -- President Joe Biden's First Circuit nominee — who would be the first addition to the court in seven years — faced two hours of interrogation from the Senate Judiciary Committee Wednesday that got heated when Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, ran out of time to grill the judicial pick. It was the first time Sen. John Ossoff, D-Ga., had sat as chairman of the committee, and Cruz did not take kindly to his colleague's reminder that his time was up. Cruz continued talking, laying allegations that "the chairman definitely does not want these questions answered." Cruz was asking U.S. District Judge Gustavo A....

